VIDEO: Hingham Harbor Dredging 2019

Harbor Media, the Hingham community’s media hub, has just released this amazing video named Hingham Harbor Dredging Project 2019.

In the video, Harbor Master Ken Corson meets Cashman Dredging Superintendent Corey Welch and taking a look at what’s it like to live and work on a a dredge.

This tour provides the viewer with an in-depth look at the Hingham Harbor Dredging Project that took place in the Fall of 2019.

Once a decade, Hingham dredges the inner harbor mooring basin to keep adequate water depths for boaters.

The main goal of this project is to enable all-tide use of a regionally significant boat ramp and restoring all-tide access to its more than 230 public moorings.

