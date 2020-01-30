Mast Pushes for Everglades Restoration Money

Image source: Florida Wildlife Management

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast yesterday requested that President Donald Trump include $250 million in funding for Everglades restoration in his FY2021 budget request.

This request comes on the heels of President Trump signing into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, which at Rep. Mast’s urging, included a historic $200 million for South Florida Ecosystem Restoration.

“We fought tooth and nail last year to secure a historic increase in funding for Everglades restoration. Now it’s time to build on that momentum and continue doing everything we can to protect our ecosystems and stop harmful discharges,” Rep. Mast said.

“With the EAA Southern Storage Reservoir within our grasp, now is the time to put the pedal to the metal to get the job done!”

The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) is a multibillion dollar project authorized by Congress in the year 2000. This plan aspires to increase freshwater storage, improve water quality, and re-establish the natural water flow through the greater Everglades ecosystem.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

