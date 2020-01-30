Mast Pushes for Everglades Restoration Money

zoom Image source: Florida Wildlife Management

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast yesterday requested that President Donald Trump include $250 million in funding for Everglades restoration in his FY2021 budget request.

This request comes on the heels of President Trump signing into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, which at Rep. Mast’s urging, included a historic $200 million for South Florida Ecosystem Restoration.

“We fought tooth and nail last year to secure a historic increase in funding for Everglades restoration. Now it’s time to build on that momentum and continue doing everything we can to protect our ecosystems and stop harmful discharges,” Rep. Mast said.

“With the EAA Southern Storage Reservoir within our grasp, now is the time to put the pedal to the metal to get the job done!”

The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) is a multibillion dollar project authorized by Congress in the year 2000. This plan aspires to increase freshwater storage, improve water quality, and re-establish the natural water flow through the greater Everglades ecosystem.