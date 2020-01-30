Neenah Dredging Plan on Display

The City of Neenah, Winnebago County, Wisconsin, has applied for a Department of the Army permit to dredge accumulated material from Lake Winnebago for the purpose of improving the boat launch area of Arrowhead Park.

Under the plan, dredging will be completed mechanically utilizing a barge with a hydraulic excavator.

The disposal area is located within an upland area of the Arrowhead Park development.

The area to be dredged is 365 linear feet along Lake Winnebago by 80 linear feet water ward to a depth of 4 feet (0.67 acre).

Approximately 1,100 cubic yards of material will be excavated as a result of the cleanup project.

The applicant has also proposed to implement erosion control best management practices to minimize potential impacts to waters of the US.