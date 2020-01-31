Annisquam River Dredging Program Moves Ahead

Photo by Bob Casoli, USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, yesterday announced the latest update on their Annisquam River dredging project in Gloucester, MA, saying that roughly 100,000 CY (of 140,000 CY) of material was successfully removed so far.

The USACE New England District awarded this contract to Coastline Consulting on October 10, 2019.

The project, jointly funded by USACE and the Massachusetts Dredging Program, consists of maintenance dredging of over 140,000 cubic yards of sand to remove shoals from the channel, and part of the Lobster Cove anchorage, with placement of the dredged material at Ipswich Bay Nearshore Disposal Site and Gloucester Historic Disposal Site.

The scheme is being managed by USACE and all work will be accomplished under the supervision of a Corps’ Quality Assurance Representative to assure compliance with contract requirements.

Photo by Bob Casoli, USACE

