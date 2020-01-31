PHOTO: Constructing New Marine Aggregate Dredger for Hanson

Image source: Damen Shipyards Galati, Mircea Misaila

Damen Shipyards Galati today released these beautiful photos of new Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500, currently under construction at their shipyard in Romania.

A keel laying ceremony for this dredger, being built for Hanson Aggregates Marine, took place in October 2019.

The ceremony of this vessel was performed at Hull Division IA in the presence of Mr. Simon Willis, CEO, Hanson UK, who had the honor of welding the coins.

This dredger will be used by Hanson’s marine business to extract aggregates in the British Channel and North Sea, aided by a number of special features specific to its innovative design, including a 1,400 kW permanent magnet electric motor, which powers the dredge pump for collecting aggregates at -55m.

Due for delivery in March 2021, the dredge equipment and screening installation will be constructed by Damen Dredging Equipment (DDE) in Nijkerk, the Netherlands.

Image source: Damen Shipyards Galati, Mircea Misaila

