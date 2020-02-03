Three Events on Coastal Texas Study

The Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study (Coastal Texas Study) will host a series of public open houses this month to provide the public with updated information about study progress made since previously held public meetings in fall 2018.

The purpose of the Coastal Texas Study is to identify coastal storm risk management and ecosystem restoration measures that would protect the health and safety of Texas coastal communities, reduce the risk of storm damage to industries and businesses critical to the Nation’s economy, and address critical coastal ecosystems in need of restoration.

Public open houses will be held on the following dates and locations:

  • Saturday, February 8, 2020 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    High Island High School, Texas.
  • Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Galveston Island Convention Center, Texas.
  • Thursday, February 13, 2020 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Bay Area Community Center, Texas.

The Study team is comprised of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Texas General Land Office (GLO) and their engineering, environmental, and public outreach consultants.

 

