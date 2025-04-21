Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Coastal protection funding approved for Kilkee

Coastal protection funding approved for Kilkee

Coastal Erosion
April 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Funding for flood relief works and coastal protection at Kilkee, Co. Clare, has been approved.

photo courtesy of myhome.ie

Last week, the Office of Public Works (OPW) announced the approval of Clare County Council’s application for funding under its Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Under the scheme, the OPW has approved funding of €88,763 for planned works at Marine Parade, Kilkee, Co Clare, which include underpinning the existing sea walls with reinforced concrete foundation, filling voids and repointing the wall over sections where necessary.

The Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme was introduced by the OPW in 2009.

Since then, 42 funding applications by Clare County Council have been supported under this scheme.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide funding to local authorities to undertake minor flood mitigation works or studies to address localised flooding and coastal protection problems within their administrative areas.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles