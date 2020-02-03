Work Continues in the Manitowoc Dredge Material Disposal Facility

Dredge material maintenance work has continued in the Manitowoc Dredge Material Disposal Facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District.

In the latest update on the project, USACE said that the intent of this maintenance work is to utilize dredge material to keep the site dry during storm events.

“During these cold weather months, we have the opportunity the move dredge material within the Manitowoc facility due to the material being frozen and moveable,” the Corps said.

USACE also added that the timeline for completing earthwork within the facility is the end of February.