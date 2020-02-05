Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Project in Full Swing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is increasing the depth of the existing federal channel along the St. Johns River from its current depth of 40-feet to a maximum depth of 50-feet.

The Army Corps yesterday released a couple of photos showing the latest progress on the Jacksonville Harbor deepening project.

The Jacksonville dredging project will allow for larger vessels to access the channel; therefore reducing transportation costs, providing increased navigational safety, while avoiding or minimizing impacts to environmental resources.

The scheme is divided into four segments, contracts A-D, which make up the full length of the 13-mile federally authorized project.

Contractors for USACE are simultaneously working to complete contracts A and B, which will deepen a total of 8 miles.

Contract A is scheduled to be complete in spring 2020, with contract B scheduled to conclude in May 2021.