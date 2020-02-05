Kings Mill Reservoir Dredging Underway

zoom Image source: ashfield.gov.uk

Major works are reshaping the visitor experience at Kings Mill Reservoir in England, Ashfield District Council said in its latest announcement.

Ashfield District Council and partners including Nottinghamshire County Council and Mansfield District Council secured funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for improvements across King’s Mill Reservoir, The Lawn and Hermitage Ponds.

The key improvements are centered on enhancing and connecting people with local heritage. The open spaces along the river corridor retain the story of the Mill Industries which was once the hub of activity in the area.

Dredging work at Kings Mill Reservoir commenced in October and is due to be completed in March. The work includes the formation of sediment breaks which will assist in the natural formation of reed-bed islands at the main inlet forming new habitat.

Commenting the latest news, Ashfield District and Nottinghamshire County Councillor, Samantha Deakin, said: “I’m extremely proud of the work that is being done at Kings Mill Reservoir. The Mill Waters project would not be possible without National Lottery Players and it’s bringing a vast amount of improvements to the site all the way through to Sutton Lawn.

Footpath and access improvements will commence in the spring and will be completed by June.