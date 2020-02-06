DCI Wins Mumbai Dredging Contract

Image source: DCI

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) has won a Naval Dockyard’s (Mumbai) contract for dredging work at the naval sites in Mumbai area.  

The project involves a one year maintenance dredging program at a cost of $9.3 million.

The contract agreement between DCI and Indian Navy was signed yesterday.

Under the project schedule, DCI plans to start the dredging work during this month.

DCI also signed agreement with Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) recently for the Annual Maintenance Dredging and Beach Nourishment Project at VPT for a period of three years.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

