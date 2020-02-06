DCI Wins Mumbai Dredging Contract

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) has won a Naval Dockyard’s (Mumbai) contract for dredging work at the naval sites in Mumbai area.

The project involves a one year maintenance dredging program at a cost of $9.3 million.

The contract agreement between DCI and Indian Navy was signed yesterday.

Under the project schedule, DCI plans to start the dredging work during this month.

DCI also signed agreement with Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) recently for the Annual Maintenance Dredging and Beach Nourishment Project at VPT for a period of three years.