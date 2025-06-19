Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredge Yard in Bangladesh: Construction of new CSD400 nears end

Dredging
June 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The construction of new cutter suction dredger CSD400 – through a collaboration between Dredge Yard and Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited (DEW) – is progressing well in Bangladesh.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Engineering and key components have been delivered from the Netherlands, while DEW is building the hull, cutter ladder, spuds, operation cabin, accommodation, hydraulic system installation and electric system installation.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

The cutter suction dredger is a high-efficiency, heavy-duty design, capable of dredging at a maximum depth of 10 meters. It includes accommodation for 2 crew members,” Dredge Yard said.

According to the company, the dredger is now in the final stages of assembly and will be launched soon.

