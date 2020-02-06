Following the Completion of Berdyansk Gig Dredger Meotida Returns to Mariupol

zoom Image source: USPA

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has just announced that the hopper dredger Meotida of their Delta-pilot branch has successfully completed its work on the section of the Berdyansk seaport approach channel, after which the vessel was relocated to Mariupol.

As reported, the dredger Meotida has been operating in Berdyansk since early August 2019. During this period, the vessel managed to remove nearly 300,000 cubic meters of dredge spoil.

In Mariupol, dredging will primarily be performed on the 9-11th kilometer section of the coal harbor approach channel.

At the same time, the implementation of a large-scale dredging project in the Berdyansk port continues. The work is being performed by the dredging contractor “Azimut” Specialized Technical Bureau” LLC with the help of “DUNAY” multi-bucket dredger, three scows and the “UMD HERCULES” hopper dredger.

The total amount of work to be performed by the contractor in the Berdyansk port is 1,850,000 cubic meters, currently the project is almost 40 percent complete.

Recall that from 29 January 2020, the Berdyansk seaport increased the canal draught for vessels on the approach channel to 7.8m. The overall goal is to increase the canal draught in the Berdyansk port to the passport indicators – 7.9m.