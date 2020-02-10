USACE Submits Unalaska Report for Authorization

Photo by Rob Thomas, USACE Headquarters

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, has signed the Unalaska (Dutch Harbor) Channels Chief’s Report in Washington, D.C.

The signing progresses the proposed project to Congress for authorization.

Located in the Aleutian Islands and about 800 miles southwest from Anchorage, a bar shallower than the surrounding bathymetry limits vessel traffic that can safely access the port facilities and areas of refuge in Dutch Harbor.

The final feasibility study recommends deepening the existing bar to -58 feet providing one-way access for ships with a draft up to 44 feet. Currently, the bar accommodates vessels with a draft of 38 feet. Initial estimates of deepening the channel would involve dredging approximately 182,000 cubic yards of sediment at an estimated cost of $30.5 million.

“Through the iterations of our process, we were able to determine that this plan meets the needs of the community while incorporating the Corps’ required deep draft safety guidelines,” said Bruce Sexauer, chief of the Civil Works Branch. “It is always a great day when we can move a project closer to fruition that benefits Alaskans and our nation.”

Dutch Harbor is the only deep draft port along the 1,200-mile Aleutian Island chain. It is ice free throughout the year. The port provides vital services to vessels operating in the North Pacific and the Bering Sea, said USACE.

For more than 30 years, Unalaska’s economy has been based on commercial fishing, seafood processing, fleet services, and marine transportation. It has the most western container terminal in the U.S.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Tacoma Harbor Plan on Display

A public meeting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tacoma Harbor Navigation Improvement Project draft feasibility ...

read more →

Milestone for Hashamomuck Cove

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, said in their latest release that Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, ...

read more →

East San Pedro Plan on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District is preparing to release a draft report recommending ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Jefferson County Report Signed

The Army Corps’ Galveston District, has received a signed Chief of Engineers Report (Chief’s Report) for the ...

read more →

Rio Guayanilla Draft on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District has extended the public comment period for the draft Integrated ...

read more →

Spotlight on Coastal Texas Study

Dr. Edmund Russo and Col. Timothy Vail from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Galveston District met with the ...

read more →

Rio Grande Chief's Report Signed

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, yesterday signed the ...

read more →

Adams and Denver Report Inked

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, has signed the the Adams ...

read more →

Spotlight on Houston Waterway

Chairman of Houston Port Commission, Ric Campo, joined Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of USACE, Lt. Gen. ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Boost for Yuba River Restoration

USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite signed the Chief’s Report last week, which sends the Yuba River ...

read more →

Minot Flood Project Gets OK

The Mouse River Flood Protection Plan received a major boost April 16 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief ...

read more →

Texas Coastal Scheme on Display

Orange County Commissioners met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s senior leaders ...

read more →

Meetings on Prado Basin Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have public meetings to discuss the Prado Basin Ecosystem Restoration and ...

read more →

Norfolk Study Reaches Milestone

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study investigating coastal storm risk management problems and solutions has reached ...

read more →

HATS Interim Report Released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, released an Interim Report for the NY & NJ Harbor and ...

read more →