USACE to dredge Winona Small Boat Harbor

July 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District is all set to start dredging work in Winona Small Boat Harbor.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Corps, the mechanical dredging to increase overall harbor depth will begin in the Winona Small Boat Harbor, also known as Dick’s Marine, today, July 17.

The dredging work will take place during daylight hours, Monday-Thursday, with the completion date expected to be July 31.

Sedimentation in the harbor is caused by the normal cycle of silt movement, erosion from high water or heavy rains and changes in river currents. Dredging of the harbor is needed to maintain a safe depth for navigation.

