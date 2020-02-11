Construction Works in Full Swing in Carteret County

zoom Image source: Carteret County

Works on the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are in full swing now, informs the county’s Shore Protection Office.

“As expected, we’re experiencing some strong productivity a little over two days into the project as the sand is being pumped eastward from the first subline landing,” the county said.

The officials also added that the second “subline” is scheduled to be set today.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) brought in their hopper dredger Liberty Island to perform this nourishment project.

Under the plan, GLDD will later in March bring their largest hopper dredge, the Ellis Island to the site to relieve the Liberty Island of her duties and continue “leapfrogging” down the beach to finish the Phase II effort in West Emerald Isle before the April 30th environmental window closes.

Overall, phase II of the Post Florence Project will utilize 1,995,000 cubic yards (cy) of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy, respectively along 9.5 miles of shorelines.

Phase III of the Post-Florence Renourishment Project is tentatively scheduled for winter 2020-2021 and will encompass Central and Western Emerald Isle.