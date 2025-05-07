Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jamaica Beach nourishment project to start this week

Jamaica Beach nourishment project to start this week

Beach Nourishment
May 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Jamaica Beach, Texas, has just announced that the Coastal Erosion Planning & Response Act (CEPRA), also known as the Beach Nourishment Project, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Jamaica Beach Nourishment Project will now kick off later this week.

The work, which was slated to begin in Fall 2024, was delayed by the General Land Office (GLO) and contractors due to shortage of materials needed to begin the project.

The project, split in two phases, will kick off west of Buccaneer. Once work on the west side is complete, crews will shift east of Buccaneer.

The Jamaica Beach nourishment project is expected to continue through summer 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles