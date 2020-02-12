Fargo-Moorhead Receives $100M in Corps Work Plan

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has received $100 million to continue work on the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Flood Risk Management Project in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fiscal Year 2020 Work Plan released.

This project is intended to provide flood risk reduction for the more than 230,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.

According to USACE, it includes building a 30-mile long diversion channel in North Dakota with upstream staging, a 20-mile long southern embankment, 19 highway bridges, four railroad bridges, three gated structures, two aqueduct structures, several drop structures, and an open culvert structure.

“Receiving $100 million this year for Fargo-Moorhead is great news,” said Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District commander. “This shows continued commitment from the federal government to keep this project moving forward.”

These funds will allow the St. Paul District to complete a gated structure on the Wild Rice River, award an initial contract for the southern embankment in North Dakota, complete the Diversion Inlet Structure and continue design, environmental investigation and monitoring programs related to this project.