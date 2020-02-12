USACE Increases Funding for Oregon Dredging Projects

zoom Image source: portofportland.com

Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio has secured an additional $11.7 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for projects in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District as part of the Fiscal Year 2020 work plan for the Corps’ Civil Works program.

“Our ports and harbors along the Oregon coast are critical lifelines for coastal communities, and support jobs throughout the state,” said Rep. DeFazio. “I am grateful the Corps listened to our requests and increased funding for dredging and maintenance at Oregon ports. The fact is, we still need more funding for jetty work in Coos Bay, but the funding being provided is a step in the right direction and I will continue pushing to ensure the needs of coastal communities in my district are met.”

The new resources announced earlier this week will allow the Corps to conduct routine and necessary maintenance dredging at five ports in southwestern Oregon.

Dredging keeps open the ports of call that serve Oregon fishing and ocean tourism industries that contribute hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the state’s economy. The Oregon Employment Department reports that commercial fishing directly employs nearly 500 people in Lane, Coos and Curry counties.

On December 23, 2019, DeFazio, along with Senator Ron Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley, sent a letter to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works urging an increase in funding for Oregon ports.

“Oregon’s ports are the lynchpin for economic activity in many of the state’s rural areas. These ports are hubs for international trade, recreations, and commercial fishing, and contribute to the local, regional, and national economies,” the Members wrote.

Additional funding was awarded to the following projects: