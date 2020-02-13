Panetta Secures Federal Funding for Santa Cruz Dredging

California Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced this week that $540,000 will go toward ensuring that people can continue to navigate Santa Cruz Harbor channels as maintenance dredging continues.

This funding will help ensure the safety and prosperity of communities on the central coast of California.

“Since I was elected to office, I have been committed to ensuring that the federal government works for us on the Central Coast.  The communities in Watsonville and Pajaro have experienced four major flooding events since 1949, and they simply cannot afford future damages,” said Congressman Panetta. 

“With our constant pressure and partnership, we were able to prompt the Army Corps to take these pivotal steps forward so that they eventually can be in a position to make critical repairs to the infrastructure on the Pajaro River.”

The Pajaro River Flood Risk Reduction Project was authorized by the federal Flood Control Act of 1966, and local leaders have been working with the Army Corps since then to secure the authority for construction. Last year, Congressman Panetta secured a final feasibility report for the Pajaro River project, achieving this milestone.

This Director’s Report allowed the Project to enter into its Pre-Construction, Engineering, and Design (PED) phase, which made it eligible for federal funding.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Budget: Full Funding for SHEP

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority ...

read more →

SC Ports Secures $20M Grant

S.C. Ports Authority was awarded a nearly $20 million federal grant yesterday to assist with building vital ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Update

Santa Cruz Harbor (CA) has just presented an update on the ongoing entrance channel dredging project. In their ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Spotlight on One Mile Creek

The Federal Coalition Government has been called out over dragging the chain on a $1.5 million commitment to ...

read more →

Santa Barbara Plan on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, is soliciting comments from federal, state, local agencies, ...

read more →

Senator Cruz Tours Port Houston

Texas Senator Ted Cruz voiced strong support for the Houston Ship Channel Improvement Project earlier this week, ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging of Santa Cruz’s north harbor in California is scheduled to begin today using the Port District’s 8″ dredge ...

read more →

Llagas Creek Project Kicks Off

Federal, state and local leaders joined together on August 28 to break ground on the first phase of construction of ...

read more →

East Baton Rouge Deal Inked

Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, and Congressman Garret ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Alviso Shoreline Works Resume

Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) has resumed pre-construction activities in Alviso, California, ...

read more →

$5M for Wellfleet Dredging

The Town of Wellfleet, MA, received word recently that $5 million in federal funding through the Army Corps of ...

read more →

Scott Pushes for Everglades Funds

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, together with Representatives Brian Mast and Francis Rooney, have ...

read more →

Support for Boston Dredging

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 for USACE Civil Works, the Army Corps’ New England ...

read more →

Milestone for Staten Island Plan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Senator Charles Schumer and Congressman Max Rose have ...

read more →

South Bay Agreement Inked

USACE’s San Francisco District Commander, LTC Travis Rayfield, signed an agreement with leaders from the ...

read more →