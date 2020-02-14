Detroit District Continues the Momentum in 2020

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2021 includes more than $5.9 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the Army Corps with more than $181 million for Detroit District projects around the Great Lakes.

The Civil Works budget funds the operation and maintenance program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels on the Great Lakes, maintenance of federal structures and the operation and maintenance of the Soo locks, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Incorporated in the budget is funding that will be used across the district’s jurisdiction in Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“The Detroit District budget reflects the Administration’s commitment to investing in the Great Lakes,” said Lt. Col. Greg Turner, district engineer. “We stand ready to deliver the program and continue the momentum that we are making towards improving the region’s infrastructure.”

In addition, more than $123 million in construction funds are budgeted for the New Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. These funds will be used to continue construction of the upstream approach walls, continue the design of the New Lock at the Soo chamber and complete construction of the upstream channel deepening.

The fiscal year 2021 funding will be distributed among these highlighted Detroit District projects as follows:

St Marys River/Soo Locks, Michigan Navigation/Hydropower/Recreation $31 million

Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wisconsin Navigation/Recreation $5.4 million

Detroit River, Michigan Navigation $7.2 million

Fox River, Wisconsin Flood Risk Management $3.3 million

Green Bay Harbor, Wisconsin Navigation $3 million

Keweenaw Waterway, Michigan Navigation $973,000

St. Clair River, Michigan Navigation $786,000

Lake St. Clair, Michigan Navigation $201,000

Sebewaing River, Michigan Navigation $137,000

Saginaw River, Michigan Navigation $3 million

Rouge River, Michigan Navigation $1.1 million

Sturgeon Bay Harbor, Michigan Navigation $1.5 million

As with each year, most of the Detroit District navigation projects are funded through reimbursement with the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund. This year, almost $51 million of the district’s operations and maintenance projects are funded from that account.

A total of $11.2 million will be used for dredging projects including the following locations: Detroit River, Rouge River and Saginaw River in Michigan; Duluth-Superior Harbor, Minn. and Wisconsin; Green Bay Harbor; Green Bay, Wisconsin.