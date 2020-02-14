Detroit District Continues the Momentum in 2020

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2021 includes more than $5.9 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the Army Corps with more than $181 million for Detroit District projects around the Great Lakes.

The Civil Works budget funds the operation and maintenance program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels on the Great Lakes, maintenance of federal structures and the operation and maintenance of the Soo locks, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Incorporated in the budget is funding that will be used across the district’s jurisdiction in Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The Detroit District budget reflects the Administration’s commitment to investing in the Great Lakes,” said Lt. Col. Greg Turner, district engineer. “We stand ready to deliver the program and continue the momentum that we are making towards improving the region’s infrastructure.”

In addition, more than $123 million in construction funds are budgeted for the New Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. These funds will be used to continue construction of the upstream approach walls, continue the design of the New Lock at the Soo chamber and complete construction of the upstream channel deepening.

The fiscal year 2021 funding will be distributed among these highlighted Detroit District projects as follows:

  • St Marys River/Soo Locks, Michigan     Navigation/Hydropower/Recreation      $31 million
  • Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wisconsin       Navigation/Recreation                              $5.4 million
  • Detroit River, Michigan                            Navigation                                                  $7.2 million
  • Fox River, Wisconsin                                Flood Risk Management                          $3.3 million
  • Green Bay Harbor, Wisconsin                Navigation                                                  $3 million
  • Keweenaw Waterway, Michigan            Navigation                                                  $973,000
  • St. Clair River, Michigan                          Navigation                                                   $786,000
  • Lake St. Clair, Michigan                           Navigation                                                  $201,000
  • Sebewaing River, Michigan                     Navigation                                                  $137,000
  • Saginaw River, Michigan                         Navigation                                                   $3 million
  • Rouge River, Michigan                             Navigation                                                  $1.1 million
  • Sturgeon Bay Harbor, Michigan            Navigation                                                   $1.5 million

As with each year, most of the Detroit District navigation projects are funded through reimbursement with the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund. This year, almost $51 million of the district’s operations and maintenance projects are funded from that account.

A total of $11.2 million will be used for dredging projects including the following locations: Detroit River, Rouge River and Saginaw River in Michigan; Duluth-Superior Harbor, Minn. and Wisconsin; Green Bay Harbor; Green Bay, Wisconsin.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Work Continues in Manitowoc

Dredge material maintenance work has continued in the Manitowoc Dredge Material Disposal Facility in Manitowoc, ...

read more →

Soo Locks Dredging on the Way

The first phase of construction on the New Lock at the Soo has been awarded to Trade West Construction Inc., ...

read more →

Mast Pushes for Everglades Work

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast yesterday requested that President Donald Trump include $250 million in funding for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Detroit District Reports Busy 2019

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District recently completed a busy fiscal year 2019 awarding 204 ...

read more →

Eastern Chapter 2020 Conference

The Board of the Eastern Chapter has just announced that the Eastern Chapter Western Dredging Association Fall 2020 ...

read more →

Detroit River Plan Announced

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $2.5 million agreement to design a project that will ...

read more →

Repairing Muskegon Breakwater

Repairs to the Muskegon South Breakwater Connector in Muskegon, Michigan, are currently underway with the initial ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Platte River Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District awarded a $1.68 million construction contract to Midwest ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Texas City Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District has awarded a contract in the amount of $12.2 million to ...

read more →

Work Starts on Arundel Defenses

The Environment Agency has started construction works on the Arundel tidal defense scheme (ATDS). According to the ...

read more →

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Stonycreek River Kickoff Event

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Pittsburgh District held a kickoff event last week for the $1.2-million ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging of Santa Cruz’s north harbor in California is scheduled to begin today using the Port District’s 8″ dredge ...

read more →

CERB to Meet in Detroit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, has just announced that the 96th Coastal Engineering Research ...

read more →