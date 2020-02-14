Funding Boost for Cedar Bayou Dredging Project

zoom Image source: J.F. Brennan

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin has released the following statement after the announcement by the Trump Administration that the Cedar Bayou Navigation District’s Channel Improvement Project has been allocated $32.125 million in the Army Corps Fiscal Year 2020 Work Plan.

These funds will be used to complete the dredging of Cedar Bayou in order to aid in flood mitigation and enhance the mobility of commerce along the federal channel.

“The Cedar Bayou Navigation District has long been a critical channel serving the epicenter of America’s energy industry,” said Babin. “The benefits that will stem from this venture will greatly enhance the community as well as local businesses, even going as far as impacting America’s economy.”

Covestro also voiced their support for the Cedar Bayou Navigation District.

“The Cedar Bayou plays an important role in our supply chain, serving as a strategic passage between our largest North American production site and the Houston Ship Channel. The Bayou dredging project enables us to maximize our barge capacity, increasing our shipping efficiency and reducing overall barge traffic,” said Demetri Zervoudis, senior VP and site manager, Covestro Industrial Park Baytown.