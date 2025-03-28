Bayou Lacroix improvement project includes dredging

Back to overview
March 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bay St. Louis officials broke ground on the second phase of the Bayou Lacroix Boat Launch Improvement project yesterday.

photo courtesy of Hancock Chamber of Commerce

The phase is estimated to cost $150,000 and will be funded by The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust.

According to Hancock Chamber of Commerce, the program will add one side pier with a kayak launch and will involve a small amount of dredging work.

This is going to be very nice for those who like to kayak, fish or just kayak and enjoy the waterways,” said Gene Hoffman, Ward 2 city councilman in Bay St. Louis.

He also added that phase two will only take about four weeks to complete, finishing just in time for summer.

The overall cost of the project is now up to approximately $1.4 million.

