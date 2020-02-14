NSW Government Provides Funds for the Entrance Channel Dredging

Adam Crouch MP – Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast – has just announced that the NSW Government will provide $600,000 for dredging works at the Entrance channel.

In the release he said that this funding is required to be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Central Coast Council, allowing for a $1.2 million project.

According to the Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast, the NSW Government is still awaiting confirmation that the Council will commit to this.

He also added that the State Government expects the Council to commence dredging immediately given there has been no dredging since Nov. 2018 and that Council needs to have a long term strategy in place so this doesn’t happen again.

Overall, the project will see around 60,000 cubic meters of sand dredged from the Entrance channel and placed on nearby beaches.