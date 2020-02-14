NSW Government Provides Funds for the Entrance Channel Dredging

Adam Crouch MP – Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast – has just announced that the NSW Government will provide $600,000 for dredging works at the Entrance channel.

In the release he said that this funding is required to be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Central Coast Council, allowing for a $1.2 million project.

According to the Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast, the NSW Government is still awaiting confirmation that the Council will commit to this.

He also added that the State Government expects the Council to commence dredging immediately given there has been no dredging since Nov. 2018 and that Council needs to have a long term strategy in place so this doesn’t happen again.

Overall, the project will see around 60,000 cubic meters of sand dredged from the Entrance channel and placed on nearby beaches.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Oceanside Dredging Set for March

City of Oceanside Harbor, California, yesterday announced first in the series of updates regarding the annual ...

read more →

TSHD Currituck Busy in Chatham

The Stage Harbor Entrance Dredging project is officially underway, according to the Town of Chatham (MA) latest ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Update

Santa Cruz Harbor (CA) has just presented an update on the ongoing entrance channel dredging project. In their ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Swansea Deal for Sandpiper

The NSW Government has awarded a $250,000 contract for more dredging work in Swansea Channel. Member of the NSW ...

read more →

Dredging Kicks Off in Brighton

The City of Port Phillip and Parks Victoria have just announced that Brighton Harbor Main (Eastern) Entrance ...

read more →

All Set for Cotuit Bay Dredging

The Department of Public Works, in collaboration with Barnstable Clean Water Coalition, Massachusetts Audubon ...

read more →

Important Milestone for Thyboron

The coastal authorities and Thyboron Port, Denmark, have signed the agreement regarding the transfer of dredging ...

read more →

Coffs Harbor Dredging Underway

The NSW Roads and Maritime Services has just announced that Coffs Harbor, Inner Entrance dredging campaign is ...

read more →

Dredging Clears Humboldt Bay

Humboldt Bay – California North Coast’s only deep-water port – is once again safe for shipping after roughly 1.1 ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Tweed River Dredging Kicks Off

The sand dredging operations on the Tweed River entrance – part of the New South Wales Government’s ...

read more →

Mandurah Sand Bypassing Starts

An annual coastal maintenance work to ensure safe navigation at Mandurah Ocean Entrance and to widen Town Beach is ...

read more →

Charleston Dredge Moves Ahead

Dredging operations in the Charleston Harbor Entrance Channel – part of the Post 45 Harbor Deepening Project ...

read more →

Viaduct Harbor Work on Schedule

The first key milestone has been reached on the project creating the stage for the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland ...

read more →

Fairport Contract for Luedtke

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a $1.131 million contract to conduct dredging of ...

read more →

Ventura Dredging Wraps Up

The dredging operations at Ventura Harbor, CA, have been completed with 470,000 cubic yards of sand relocated from ...

read more →