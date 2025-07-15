Stage 3 of the Swansea Channel dredging almost done

Back to overview
Dredging
July 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Transport for NSW is about to complete Stage 3 of the of Swansea Channel maintenance dredging work.

Photo courtesy of the Transport for NSW

According to latest update published by the Transport for NSW, the on-water work will wrap up this week and site pack-down by month’s end.

The Government is also advancing the 10-year REF for the new Dredge and Sand Transfer System. Together with the Lake Macquarie City Council, the officials are spearheading the design, supply and delivery of a new dredge vessel and sand transfer system for Swansea Channel.

The dredge, expected to be operational by mid-late 2026, will help provide long-term safe access for vessels entering and exiting Lake Macquarie.

It will be capable of removing more than 1,000m3 a day from the channel, with sand pumped onto the northern end of Blacksmiths Beach near the golf course, via an overland sand transfer pipeline.

The project has secured $10 million in funding through the Australian Government’s Priority Community Infrastructure Program. This includes funding to upgrade the Blacksmiths boat ramp.

Transport for NSW will operate and manage the dredge and sand transfer system once they are commissioned.

