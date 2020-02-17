Contract for Final Repairs on Missouri River Levee System

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District has awarded a $37.4 million construction contract to Weston Solutions of Chester, Pennsylvania, for closing the final breach on the L-550 levee system before Mar. 1.

This contract is the second final repair contract to be awarded for the Missouri River Left Bank Levee Systems, which will allow the Corps to begin repairing the levee system to its congressionally authorized level in turn restoring the flood risk management benefits provided by the levee system.

The contract also utilizes a portion of the recently established $1B in contract capacity the Omaha District put in place following the March 2019 flooding.

Closing this breach will reduce the life safety risk to the communities and landowners behind this levee system as the 2020 run-off season nears.

However, it is important to note that there is an elevated risk associated with any levee system, including the L-550 levee system, while damages still remain on the levee system.

The team has been working around the clock to repair the L-550 levee system. Having this contract in place will allow the team to continue these efforts moving forward, as we understand how important these Missouri River levee systems are to the local communities and the nation as a whole,” said Rachel Shrader, the USACE Project Manager for the L-550 Levee Repair Project.

Missouri River Levee System L-536 is the next levee system in line to have a final repair contract in place, with the contracting process already underway.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Missouri Levee Repair Project

Two outlet breaches on the Missouri River Levee System L-594 were closed on Saturday, reported the Army Corps. ...

read more →

Repairs Continue on L-550 Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District closed a sixth breach along Missouri River Levee System L-550, ...

read more →

Repairing Platte Levee System

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District awarded an approximately $9.2 million levee repair contract ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

New Breaches Closed Along L-550

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, closed three breaches along Missouri River Levee System L-550, ...

read more →

$58.3M Contract for Aptim

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $58.3 million construction contract to Aptim Federal ...

read more →

New Closures on L-575 System

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District closed two outlet breaches on the Missouri River Levee ...

read more →

Klutina Wins Missouri Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded last week a $12 million construction contract to Klutina ...

read more →

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Repairing Missouri River Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $10.3 million construction contract to repair the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

L575a Deal for Weston Solutions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $2.7 million contract Wednesday to build up the ...

read more →

Bartlett Levee Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, yesterday successfully completed the initial breach closure on ...

read more →

Contract for L550 Levee Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded a $22.1 million contract to Weston Solutions of ...

read more →

Contract for Bartlett Levee Works

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $249,218 contract yesterday to close a breach in the ...

read more →

Newt Marine to Repair L601 Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $8.5 million contract Wednesday to close a breach in ...

read more →

Levee L575 Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $12 million contract last week for a second initial ...

read more →