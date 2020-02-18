EIB Backs Port of Ystad Development Project

Image source: Wasa Dredging

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a SEK 445 million (EUR 41.75 m) loan agreement with the Municipality of Ystad to expand harbor facilities, so that new, larger LNG vessels can access the harbor.

The port in the southern-Swedish town is a busy connection point to the Polish Port of Swinoujscie and the Danish island of Bornholm.

According to EIB, the project aims at increasing the capacity and upgrading the Port of Ystad facilities in order to accommodate larger ro-pax vessels.

With this investment, Port of Ystad will soon be well prepared to further consolidate its position as the third largest ferry passenger port in Sweden.” added Björn Boström, CEO of Port of Ystad.

Works include the construction of two new, deeper, ferry berths at a new pier located in the outer port basin, with associated facilities in reclaimed areas located to the east of the new berths.

It also consists of dredging works in the existing outer basin of the port, the construction of a new breakwater south of the existing eastern breakwater, with a new reclaimed platform for future port activities expansion and the extension of the breakwater at the western part of the port.

 

