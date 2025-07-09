Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MTCC kicks off Fohdhoo Harbor Development Project

MTCC kicks off Fohdhoo Harbor Development Project

Dredging
July 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) started the physical works of the N. Fohdhoo Harbor Development Project this morning.

photo courtesy of MTCC

Scope of works includes:

  • 30,648cbm new harbor basin dredging operations,
  • 3,990cbm channel dredging operations,
  • 145m breakwater,
  • 165m revetment,
  • 130m quay wall,
  • a concrete jetty (125m x 6m),
  • installation of 600sqm pavement, harbor lights and navigation lights.

The value of the project is MVR 49.77 million ($3.2 million).

