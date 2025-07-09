Dredging plan unveiled for Gigha and Tayinloan

Back to overview
Dredging
July 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Argyll and Bute Council, through RPS Tetra Tech, is set to submit Marine Licence applications in January 2026 for dredging and construction works at Gigha and Tayinloan. 

photo courtesy of argyll-bute.gov.uk

These are classed as two separate projects under licensing, but are progressing in tandem as they relate to ferry infrastructure works, where the ferry services both locations, the Council said.

The Gigha project relates to Scoping Opinion SCOP-0053 and works include:

  • widening the existing slipway at Ardminish Bay and adding a new overnight charging berth to support hybrid ferries.

The Tayinloan project relates to Scoping Opinion SCOP-0055 and works will involve:

  • extending the breakwater and renewing the alignment structure to enhance slipway facilities for the new vessels. 
