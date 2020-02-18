Tamar River Dredging Nears End

zoom Image source: marinadredging.com.au

The Tamar River dredging program at Kings Wharf Launceston is nearing its completion, the Marine & Safety Tasmania said in their latest announcement.

According to the project update, dredging operations are taking place on the eastern side of the Tamar River adjacent to Kings Wharf.

”Associated pipework will be secured on the eastern edge of the channel and will be marked with yellow flotation buoys and red lights depicting the channel edge,” said Marine & Safety Tasmania.

“A red buoy will be located on the western side of the channel opposite dredging operations indicating the dredge anchor location.”

Dredging works officially stared on January 21 and it is expected that this cleanup scheme will be completed no later than February 28, 2020.

Mariners should navigate with caution in the area, said the Marine & Safety Tasmania.