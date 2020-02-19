Jan De Nul Wraps Up Maputo Dredging Operations

Image source: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul Group has just announced the completion of the maintenance dredging operations in the Port of Maputo, Mozambique.

This dredging campaign restored the depths created after JDN’s 2016 capital dredging campaign.

Since 2017, the Port of Maputo is open for vessels up to 80,000 tonnes. Jan De Nul Group executed capital dredging works in 2016 to deepen the access channel and port basins from -11mCD to depths varying between -13.05mCD and -14.4mCD.

In August 2019, JDN signed the new contract with Maputo Port Development Company for the maintenance dredging operations in the port.

Trailing suction hopper dredger Francesco di Giorgio and water injection dredger Henri Pitot started the dredging works in October 2019.

They removed 1.5 million cubic meters of accumulated silt, mud and sand in four months’ time, focusing on the Matola, Katembe, Polana, Xefina and Northern Channels.

During the execution of the works, JDN facilitated the client’s initiative to welcome young trainees from Mozambique on board of the vessels. Engineering, marine and other students were able to follow all aspects of the maintenance dredging works.

In 2019 Jan De Nul Group also secured other contracts in Africa: Nador West Med project in Morocco, dredging works in Nouadhibou and Nouakchott in Mauritania, the Tortue project in Senegal, the Takoradi port extension project in Ghana, the coastal protection works in Benin and the Palma dredging works in Mozambique.

 

