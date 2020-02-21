Edwards Announces Second Term Coastal Priorities

Image source: patriot-construction.com

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards yesterday announced his priorities for the state’s coastal program for his next four years in office.

Edwards also announced the state will receive its maximum payment from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) for the first time.

In addition, he committed at least $115 million in state surplus dollars to the coastal fund which will bring CPRA’s planned expenditures for FY21 over $1 billion for the first time in state history.

“Over the next four years, CPRA will be investing nearly $1 billion per year in the implementation of some of the most important projects in the Coastal Master Plan,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“But in order for us to make the most of the opportunities presented by our changing coast and be as successful as possible, we will be redoubling our efforts to collaborate across state government agencies and across the economy. Only through a unified approach resulting from productive partnerships are we going to achieve a Louisiana that is resilient and sustainable economically and environmentally.”

Gov. Edwards second-term coastal priorities include:

  • Building resilience and establishing a Climate Initiatives Task Force;
  • Pursuing a more integrated approach to the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers;
  • Pursuing initiatives that will ensure a sustainable oyster industry;
  • Growing, diversifying, and protecting the economy through investments in coastal protection and restoration and coordinated advocacy;
  • Establishing the Coastal Innovation and Collaboration Hub to focus expertise and share knowledge.

 

