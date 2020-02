In the early 1900s, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers completed a project to deepen the channel leading to Port Tampa Bay, Florida.

The project brought more business to the area, said Port Tampa Bay in their latest facebook post.

In 1924, new municipal docks and onshore structures were built to handle the increase in ship activity.

Today, Port Tampa Bay is by far Florida’s largest port, handling over 37 million tons of cargo per year.