Queen’s Wharf Dredging Complete

zoom Image source: Ministry of Works and Transport Trinidad & Tobago

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIT) yesterday announced that dredging works at Queen’s Wharf San Fernando and Caricom Wharf Port of Spain have been successfully completed.

As such, the Galleons Passage will return to the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal from Friday, 21st February, and will resume transporting vehicles (height restriction 7”4”) to and from Tobago.

On Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday the Galleons Passage will depart Port of Spain at 8 am and Scarborough at 2 pm, said TTIT in their official statement.

The TTIT also said that the works were necessary for the future development of the Government Shipping Service.