Queen’s Wharf Dredging Complete

Image source: Ministry of Works and Transport Trinidad & Tobago

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIT) yesterday announced that dredging works at Queen’s Wharf San Fernando and Caricom Wharf Port of Spain have been successfully completed.

As such, the Galleons Passage will return to the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal from Friday, 21st February, and will resume transporting vehicles (height restriction 7”4”) to and from Tobago.

On Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday the Galleons Passage will depart Port of Spain at 8 am and Scarborough at 2 pm, said TTIT in their official statement.

The TTIT also said that the works were necessary for the future development of the Government Shipping Service.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Napier Wharf Project Kicks Off

Construction of a new 350-meter-long wharf for Hawke’s Bay started in early February with a ground-breaking and ...

read more →

LA Restoration Project Complete

The $18.7 million Queen Bess Island restoration project is now officially complete – making the Brown Pelican ...

read more →

Queen Bess Project Nears End

The Queen Bess Island project, one of the fastest moving restoration projects Louisiana has seen, is nearing its ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Trinidad Project Nears Completion

Baggerbedrijf de Boer – Dutch Dredging BV is about to complete dredging works at the Queens Wharf and Caricom ...

read more →

2nd Season of Rothera Works

BAM Nuttall has just announced that a major modernization program at British Antarctic Survey (BAS) Rothera ...

read more →

Queen Bess Island VIDEO Update

﻿ The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced the latest video update from ...

read more →

Port Nelson Raises the Bar

The $20m redevelopment of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is set create long lasting regional economic benefits ...

read more →

Next Stage of NPI Coastal Scheme

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is now underway, according to the Eastern Solent ...

read more →

Napier Dredging Contract Signed

Napier Port today signed the contract with HEB Construction to build its multi-purpose 350 meter wharf, which will ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

WEA Makes Good Progress in NZ

The Wynyard Edge Alliance (WEA) team has been working hard lately making a good progress on the America’s Cup ...

read more →

Kitimat Wharf Work Progresses

BAM International has just announced that their jetty project team at Kitimat, Canada, already started working on a ...

read more →

Queen Bess Project Starts This Fall

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has awarded the contract to restore Queen Bess ...

read more →

Port Kembla Contract Awarded

The Port Kembla Gas Terminal (PKGT), owned by Australian Industrial Energy (AIE), has reached another important ...

read more →

Antarctic Wharf Season Ends

Yesterday marked the end of a successful first construction phase of the new wharf at Rothera, the largest British ...

read more →

Old Rothera Wharf Removed

The construction team of BAM Nuttall Limited and Ramboll UK have just finished removing the old Biscoe wharf at ...

read more →