License secured, dredging operations resume on Whitby’s coastline

July 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work is set to resume in Whitby after the license to operate was secured, North Yorkshire Council said.

photo courtesy of North Yorkshire Council

The county’s dredging vessel Sandsend will now be used at Whitby Harbor.

Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “It is welcome news that all licenses and insurances are in place so that the dredger can work in both the waters of Whitby and Scarborough.”

“While we have been waiting for the license in Whitby, harbor staff have been working hard to monitor the dredging depths and the state of the harbor. We recently had significant work done on the vessel to ensure it is fit for purpose.

“Residents will now start to see the vessel take to the waters imminently in Whitby to carry out the essential dredging operations.”

Dredging is required to remove silt and sand at the bottom of the harbors.

As the silt and sand wash downstream in Whitby and through the harbor mouth in Scarborough, sediment fills channels and harbors and needs to be regularly removed.

