Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).

 

PHOTO: DEME’s Breydel Busy in Italy

DEME Group is currently carrying out several dredging projects in Southern European ports.

 

Exceptional Year for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, saying that the gross profit margin percentage increased to 21.0% in the fourth quarter compared with 20.6% in the prior year fourth quarter.

 

Jan De Nul Wraps Up Maputo Dredging Operations

Jan De Nul Group has just announced the completion of the maintenance dredging operations in the Port of Maputo, Mozambique.

 

VIDEO: TSHD Ghasha Launched in Kinderdijk

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), was successfully launched earlier this week at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.

PHOTO: Backhoe Dredger Pinocchio Leaves La Reunion

DEME Group has just released this beautiful photo of their backhoe dredger ‘Pinocchio’ waving La Réunion goodbye, after having completed the works at the Nouvelle Route du Littoral coastal highway.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

