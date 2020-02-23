Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).

PHOTO: DEME’s Breydel Busy in Italy

DEME Group is currently carrying out several dredging projects in Southern European ports.

Exceptional Year for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, saying that the gross profit margin percentage increased to 21.0% in the fourth quarter compared with 20.6% in the prior year fourth quarter.

Jan De Nul Wraps Up Maputo Dredging Operations

Jan De Nul Group has just announced the completion of the maintenance dredging operations in the Port of Maputo, Mozambique.

VIDEO: TSHD Ghasha Launched in Kinderdijk

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), was successfully launched earlier this week at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.

PHOTO: Backhoe Dredger Pinocchio Leaves La Reunion

DEME Group has just released this beautiful photo of their backhoe dredger ‘Pinocchio’ waving La Réunion goodbye, after having completed the works at the Nouvelle Route du Littoral coastal highway.