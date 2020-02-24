Turkey Bay, Wiggins Channel Dredging Progressing Well

Image source: Florida Dredge & Dock

This spring City of Marco Island residents will be able to enjoy a wider and more robust section of South Beach between the Belize at Cape Marco Condominiums and Marbelle Club Condominiums, Collier County said in their latest release. 

The beach in that section will soon be refurbished with approximately 80,000 cubic yards of sand. The Turkey Bay, Wiggins Channel and Caxambas Pass Dredging Project is progressing well, said the county.

Dredging work has been completed at Wiggins Channel and Turkey Bay. Sand dredged from Wiggins Channel and Turkey Bay was pumped to the nearshore (tidal zone) south of Barefoot Beach to help replenish eroded sand from that area.

Equipment is now in the process of mobilizing to begin work next week at Caxambas Pass. Sand dredged from Caxambas Pass will be placed in the upland area (beach berm) on South Marco Beach to help replenish that area.

Crews plan to work around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible. The dredging work is required by the Department of Environmental Protection permit to be completed before sea turtle nesting season begins on May 1.

The $2.35 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

The Board of County Commissioners awarded the contract to Florida Dredge and Dock, LLC at their November 12 meeting.

Money for the project is allocated from two sources: Tourist Development funds are covering the Wiggins Channel dredge and the Caxambas Pass dredge/South Marco renourishment work; Turkey Bay dredge is funded from Vanderbilt Waterways MSTU.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Pampus Dredging Moves Ahead

Wasa Dredging, a Finnish water construction company, today shared this beautiful photo of their backhoe dredger ...

read more →

Jobs to Flow from $80M GPC Gig

Almost 40 local jobs will be created to support a major channel widening and land reclamation project in Gladstone ...

read more →

Sepulveda Proposal on the Table

The City of Los Angeles Department of Sanitation (LASAN), through the Los Angeles County Flood Control District ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Harrington Dredging Continues

Dredging operations at Harrington Back Channel have just passed the half way mark, with the beach renourishment ...

read more →

Cairns Project November Update

Ports North has just released the latest update on their Cairns Shipping Development Project, saying that the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 21 – 27, 2019). ...

read more →

Work Progresses at Hayling Island

The maintenance dredging operations in Chichester Harbor Approach Channel and nourishment of the Hayling Island are ...

read more →

Lake Zumbro Dredging Progresses

The Lake Zumbro dredging scheme in Rochester, Minnesota, is progressing according to schedule and is close to ...

read more →

Port of Virginia Raises the Bar

The Port of Virginia processed more than 241,416 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in September 2019 – an ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Swansea Channel Needs Dredging

Yasmin Catley, Member for Swansea, NSW, is calling on the Berejiklian government to fund a permanent dredging ...

read more →

Maria Creek Dredging Underway

The Kingston District Council (SA) is continuing dredging operations in the Maria Creek channel following damaging ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (August 26 – 31, 2019). ...

read more →

Callan's New CSD on Schedule

Callan Marine Ltd. from Galveston (Texas) announced today that the construction of their new cutter suction dredger ...

read more →

Nags Head Work Moving North

The Town of Nags Head, North Carolina, yesterday (July 16th) presented an update on the current beach nourishment ...

read more →

All Set for Corpus Christi CIP

Official beginning of the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP) is set to take place on ...

read more →