Nassau County shore protection project coming soon

Beach Nourishment
March 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has awarded a $19.8 million contract to Marinex Construction for the renourishment of approximately 4 miles of shoreline in Nassau County, Florida.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project includes placing dredged sand on to the shoreline at Fernandina Beach south of the St. Mary’s Entrance Channel south jetty between FDEP Range Monuments R-19 and R-34.

Beach compatible sand for the project will be dredged from the South Channel Borrow Area, located immediately south of the St. Mary’s Entrance Channel and about 3 miles offshore of the south jetty.

According to the Corps, approximately 750,000 cubic yards of dredged sand will be placed on the critically eroded segment of the beach.

The beach renourishment project has an estimated completion date of November 4, 2025.

