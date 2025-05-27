Dredging work kicks off at Ettalong Channel

Back to overview
Dredging
May 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The trailing suction dredger (TSHD) Port Frederick has arrived at Ettalong, marking the commencement of the 2025 dredging program.

photo courtesy of Marine Rescue Brisbane Water

Following the build-up of sand in the Ettalong Channel due to recent swell events, four locations along the channel will be dredged, with additional dredging near Lobster Bay.

The dredging program is set to remove approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand and take approximately three to four weeks to complete (weather dependent).

Commenting the latest news, Member for Gosford Liesl Tesch said: “The NSW Government is committed to establishing a 10-year dredging plan, ensuring that our dredging is managed via a strategic plan, rather than ad hoc emergency dredging.”

“I look forward to the finalization of this plan.”

A diversion timetable for the Palm Beach to Ettalong and Wagstaffe ferry services will remain in place until dredging is complete.

