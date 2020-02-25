South Hayling Beach Recycling Campaign Underway

zoom Image source: ESCP

After successfully securing funding from the Environment Agency, Havant Borough Council is carrying out the next beach recycling campaign along the Eastoke frontage.

The aim of this campaign is to reinstate the beach to the 1:200 year design standard of protection, reducing the risk of coastal flooding and erosion to properties and infrastructure.

According to the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP), works will be taking place from Gunner Point to Eastoke Point on Hayling Island.

The scheme will be performed by Les Searle Plant Hire & Sales by using dumper trucks, excavators and bulldozers.

As reported, the whole operation is set to be completed by the end of March.

ESCP also added that in addition to the beach recycling works the contractor will also be spending time clearing the promenade of any shingle and increasing the width of the path along the Eastoke frontage including Sandy Point to improve public access.