TSHD Sanderus Arrives in Belgium

Jan De Nul Group’s newest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus just arrived in Belgium to execute maintenance dredging works in the coastal ports.

Not just any dredger, but an ULEv with ultra-low emissions as this vessel has a two-stage catalytic filter system on board, said Jan De Nul.

The dredger Sanderus is company’s fourth Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv) that has been launched within the past year.

The vessel was built in Singapore and left the shipyard in January after successful offshore tests.

Another three major vessels with a same technology and ultra-low emissions are under construction.

The Sanderus arrived in Belgium, where in the next two years she will maintain the navigation depth in the marine access channels to the Flemish ports under the authority of the Flemish Government.