TSHD Sanderus Arrives in Belgium

Image source: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul Group’s newest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus just arrived in Belgium to execute maintenance dredging works in the coastal ports.

Not just any dredger, but an ULEv with ultra-low emissions as this vessel has a two-stage catalytic filter system on board, said Jan De Nul.

The dredger Sanderus is company’s fourth Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv) that has been launched within the past year.

The vessel was built in Singapore and left the shipyard in January after successful offshore tests.

Another three major vessels with a same technology and ultra-low emissions are under construction.

The Sanderus arrived in Belgium, where in the next two years she will maintain the navigation depth in the marine access channels to the Flemish ports under the authority of the Flemish Government.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Inauguration Ceremony of Ghasha

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

New TSHD Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design ...

read more →

Pirates Attack TSHD Ambika

The Nigerian-flagged trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ambika (ex Galilei 2000) was attacked last week when ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

JDN's Galileo Galilei Launched

Jan De Nul Group has just announced that their new trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei was launched ...

read more →

Keppel O&M Delivers Sanderus

Keppel Offshore & Marine has officially handed over the 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 9 – December ...

read more →

TSHD Sanderus Passes Sea Trials

Jan De Nul said in its latest announcement that their 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus has ...

read more →

TSHD Lange Wapper in Terneuzen

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Lange Wapper is currently busy working on the New Lock ...

read more →

Scheldt River Returns to the Elbe

DEME Group announced yesterday that their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ‘Scheldt River’ has returned to ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

IHC Hands Over TSHD LESSE

Royal IHC handed over the custom-built 2,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) LESSE to Baggerbedrijf de ...

read more →

Workington Dredging Nears End

A dredging project at the Port of Workington, wholly owned and operated by Cumbria County Council, is nearing its ...

read more →

Keel Laid for JDN's Galileo Galilei

A keel laying ceremony for Jan De Nul Group’s 18,000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) has taken place ...

read more →

TSHD Sanderus Hits the Water

Jan De Nul Group launched their 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus in Singapore last week. ...

read more →

Royal IHC Confirms NMDC Deal

Royal IHC recently signed a contract with National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE) to build ...

read more →

Hang Jun 6008 Passes Sea Trials

The new 6,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hang Jun 6008 has successfully completed sea trials in the ...

read more →