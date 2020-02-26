Land & Water Team Busy in Kent

Land & Water team is currently on site, working at the Royal Military Canal in Kent where they are desilting a stretch of this waterway.

“Not only is the Royal Military Canal a historic piece of infrastructure, it is also a functional flood defense for the local area. As a result, specialist expertise was required… and this is where we stepped in,” said the company in its latest announcement.

“For this particular project we’ve modified a 22 tonne long reach excavator to accommodate a hoe attachment which is working in stretches of the canal where zero tail swing is essential.”

This attachment helps the company reach hard to access areas of silt, whilst safeguarding the historic importance of this waterway.