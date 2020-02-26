Land & Water Team Busy in Kent

Image source: Land & Water

Land & Water team is currently on site, working at the Royal Military Canal in Kent where they are desilting a stretch of this waterway.

“Not only is the Royal Military Canal a historic piece of infrastructure, it is also a functional flood defense for the local area. As a result, specialist expertise was required… and this is where we stepped in,” said the company in its latest announcement.

“For this particular project we’ve modified a 22 tonne long reach excavator to accommodate a hoe attachment which is working in stretches of the canal where zero tail swing is essential.”

This attachment helps the company reach hard to access areas of silt, whilst safeguarding the historic importance of this waterway.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

