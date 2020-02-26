TSHD Dravo Costa Dorada in Liberia

Van Oord, an international contractor specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects, has just released this beautiful photo of their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Dravo Costa Dorada at work in the West African country of Liberia.

“At this moment the Dravo Costa Dorada is carrying out emergency maintenance dredging operations in the Port of Monrovia, Liberia. Van Oord deepened this port in 2012 too,” Van Oord said in their announcement.

The President of Liberia visited Van Oord’s project team earlier this month.

The dredging project follows a SAFE MEMO reducing draft requirement– limiting the size of vessels that could come in because the entrance channel has reduced as a result of siltation buildup over a three year period.

The dredging operations will be executed in line with best practice to accommodate larger and wilder vessels, provide for safe navigation and ensure improved trade and commerce.

The Port of Monrovia was dredged only two times within the last eight years, between 2012 and 2017.