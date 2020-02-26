TSHD Dravo Costa Dorada in Liberia

Image source: Van Oord

Van Oord, an international contractor specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects, has just released this beautiful photo of their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Dravo Costa Dorada at work in the West African country of Liberia.

“At this moment the Dravo Costa Dorada is carrying out emergency maintenance dredging operations in the Port of Monrovia, Liberia. Van Oord deepened this port in 2012 too,” Van Oord said in their announcement.

The President of Liberia visited Van Oord’s project team earlier this month.

The dredging project follows a SAFE MEMO reducing draft requirement– limiting the size of vessels that could come in because the entrance channel has reduced as a result of siltation buildup over a three year period.

The dredging operations will be executed in line with best practice to accommodate larger and wilder vessels, provide for safe navigation and ensure improved trade and commerce.

The Port of Monrovia was dredged only two times within the last eight years, between 2012 and 2017.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Inauguration Ceremony of Ghasha

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

New TSHD Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design ...

read more →

Pirates Attack TSHD Ambika

The Nigerian-flagged trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ambika (ex Galilei 2000) was attacked last week when ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
No events No events

JDN's Galileo Galilei Launched

Jan De Nul Group has just announced that their new trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei was launched ...

read more →

Gladstone Dredging Wraps Up

As part of Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) annual maintenance dredging campaign, the trailing suction hopper ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

Scheldt River Returns to the Elbe

DEME Group announced yesterday that their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ‘Scheldt River’ has returned to ...

read more →

D11–21 DE JULIO in Uruguay

﻿ Royal IHC has just released this very interesting behind-the-scenes video of the trailing suction hopper dredger ...

read more →

IHC Hands Over TSHD LESSE

Royal IHC handed over the custom-built 2,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) LESSE to Baggerbedrijf de ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Workington Dredging Nears End

A dredging project at the Port of Workington, wholly owned and operated by Cumbria County Council, is nearing its ...

read more →

Keel Laying Ceremony of Ghasha

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), in cooperation with Royal IHC, reached another milestone today with the ...

read more →

Royal IHC Confirms NMDC Deal

Royal IHC recently signed a contract with National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE) to build ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 4 – 10, 2019).   ...

read more →

Moin Ready for Giants

A consortium including Van Oord and BAM International has completed the construction of the APM Terminals Moin in ...

read more →

Hang Jun 6008 Passes Sea Trials

The new 6,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hang Jun 6008 has successfully completed sea trials in the ...

read more →