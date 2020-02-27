Rosmorport to Complete NOVATEK Dredging by April 2021

Image source: Port News

FSUE Rosmorport is set to complete dredging works under NOVATEK’s project on construction of a transshipment facility in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by April 2021.

This information was revealed yesterday by Rosmorport General Director, Andrey Lavrishchev, at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow, organized by PortNews Media Group.

According to Lavrishchev, the world’s four leading dredging companies are to participate in the competition.

In 2021-22, Rosmorport is set to perform works on creation of vessel traffic management system (VTMS) and development of berths under the mentioned project.

