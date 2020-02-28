Popponesset Dredging Begins

zoom Image source: barnstablecounty.org

Dredging works on the Popponesset approach channel in Massachusetts began earlier this week after high winds and rough waters delayed the annual project, which was supposed to begin February 10, The Mashpee Enterprise reports.

Commenting the latest news, Kenneth H. Bates, chairman of the Mashpee Waterways Commission, said that the Barnstable County dredger was in place and pumping sand onto the beach on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High winds prevented the dredger from continuing work yesterday Thursday, February 27 and the delay will likely continue into today Friday, February 28. Mr. Bates said that he hopes work will resume over the weekend.

“Everything went good for two days and we’ll see about the weather,” he said.

He also estimated that three, maybe four, full days of dredging are left to complete the project, which maintains the navigability of the channel leading from the Nantucket Sound into Popponesset Bay.