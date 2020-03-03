GLDD Nets $71.6 Million in New Contracts

zoom Image source: GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has announced the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $71.6 million.

David Simonelli, President of Dredging commented, “Great Lakes is pleased to announce these important, coastal protection, maintenance and restoration dredging awards. These projects are aligned with our strategy to support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country’s environment, coastlines and infrastructure.”

The awarded work includes:

Caminada Headland Back Barrier Marsh Creation Project (Coastal Protection, Louisiana, $30.1 million);

(Coastal Protection, Louisiana, $30.1 million); York Spit Project (Maintenance, Virginia, $17.6 million);

(Maintenance, Virginia, $17.6 million); West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI) Dune Road Project (Maintenance, New York, $10.7 million);

(Maintenance, New York, $10.7 million); South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project (Maintenance, Georgia and North Carolina, $8.3 million);

(Maintenance, Georgia and North Carolina, $8.3 million); Mouth of the Colorado Maintenance Project (Maintenance, Texas, $4.9 million).

The Caminada Headland Back Barrier Marsh Creation Project entails dredging suitable marsh fill material from designated offshore borrow areas to create an eight mile long stretch of marsh. This project will help reinforce Louisiana’s barrier islands and prevent coastal erosion. Work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2020.

The York Spit Project involves maintenance dredging to remove material from the York Spit Channel, an approach channel for the Port of Baltimore in the Virginia waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Work on this project will begin in the spring of 2020.

The West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI) Dune Road Project involves emergency shoreline restoration work to replenish sand along the oceanfront that will repair the barrier island breech into Shinnecock Bay which occurred after several storms in the fall of 2019. Work on this project is expected to complete by the end of March 2020.

The South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project involves annual maintenance dredging work on Brunswick, Savannah, Wilmington and Morehead City Harbors. GLDD was previously awarded $13.9 million for this project in 2019 to complete work in Brunswick, Savannah and Wilmington Harbors. This modification is the award of the Morehead City work.

The Mouth of the Colorado Maintenance Project involves maintenance dredging to remove material from the entrance channel with beneficial use onto a designated beach area. This project also includes dredging to remove material from the Intracoastal Waterway channels. Work on this project will commence in the second half of 2020.