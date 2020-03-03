Port of Mossel Bay Dredging Wraps Up

zoom Image source: TNPA

Transnet National Ports Authority’s Dredging Services has concluded its Port of Mossel Bay 2019/20 dredging campaign, ensuring that sand trap and high spots within the port were successfully removed.

The 2019/20 campaign made use of two dredgers – trail dredger, Isandlwana, which focused its effort on the entrance channel and the sand trap while the Italeni grab dredger, focused on clearing the port’s confined spaces along quays 4 and 5 and the Vintcent Jetty for the first time in 20 years.

Despite minor weather delays and a technical breakdown experienced by the Isandlwana, Port Manager, Shadrack Tshikalange said that the campaign went smoothly and ensured that the area was dredged to the promulgated depth for safe navigation of all vessels, especially platform supply vessels involved in TOTAL’s Brulpadda gas exploration project.

The next dredging campaign will take place in the second half of 2020.