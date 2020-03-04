Annual Dredging Begins at Cook Road Boat Launch

Work has begun to remove the buildup of sand affecting boaters’ ability to use the Cook Road boat launch, the City of Kelowna reports.

Every year, sand moves northward from the mouth of Mission Creek into the boat launch area, making it difficult for people to safely launch their boats.

“It’s important for us to ensure this boat launch is operational for the 2020 boating season,” said Scott Bushell, Project Manager.

A multi-year application to the Government of British Columbia’s Ministry of Forest, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations to remove sand from the area was approved in 2019.

Fencing has gone up at the boat launch, which is closed until later this month when the work is complete, according to their official announcement.

The dredged sand will be used to nourish Rotary Beach, which has suffered from gradual erosion for decades. This has been done with previous dredging efforts and has had a positive impact on Rotary Beach in terms of beach stability, the city said.