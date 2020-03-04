Annual Dredging Begins at Cook Road Boat Launch

Work has begun to remove the buildup of sand affecting boaters’ ability to use the Cook Road boat launch, the City of Kelowna reports. 

Every year, sand moves northward from the mouth of Mission Creek into the boat launch area, making it difficult for people to safely launch their boats.

“It’s important for us to ensure this boat launch is operational for the 2020 boating season,” said Scott Bushell, Project Manager.

A multi-year application to the Government of British Columbia’s Ministry of Forest, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations to remove sand from the area was approved in 2019.

Fencing has gone up at the boat launch, which is closed until later this month when the work is complete, according to their official announcement.

The dredged sand will be used to nourish Rotary Beach, which has suffered from gradual erosion for decades. This has been done with previous dredging efforts and has had a positive impact on Rotary Beach in terms of beach stability, the city said.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Temporary Closure at Cape Jaffa

Kingston District Council and Cape Jaffa Development Company are preparing for a temporary closure of the Cape ...

read more →

Kentucky Point Project Complete

The Memphis District of the Army Corps recently completed another important Mississippi River project located just ...

read more →

Next Stage of NPI Coastal Scheme

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is now underway, according to the Eastern Solent ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Round Valley Reservoir Update

With work completed on the South Dam, the refurbishment of Round Valley Reservoir will be moving to the North Dam ...

read more →

Getting Ready for SA Dredging

The City of Victor Harbor, South Australia, will be undertaking maintenance dredging at the Bluff Boat Ramp in the ...

read more →

Whisper Bay Dredging Begins

Whitsunday Regional Council is starting the dredging operations at Whisper Bay, located near the Volunteer Marine ...

read more →

Harrington Dredging Next Week

Onsite activities for the planned dredging of the Harrington back channel will begin on Tuesday, 22 October, ...

read more →

Half Moon Bay Requires Dredging

The Bayside City Council, Victoria, has officially started early dredging investigation works at the Half Moon Bay ...

read more →

All Set for Whisper Bay Dredging

Dredging preparation works are beginning next week at the Whisper Bay boat ramp, near the VMR in Cannonvale, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Wenatchee Dredging on the Way

The Wenatchee’s Riverfront Park boat ramp in Washington will close on September 30 for about seven weeks due to a ...

read more →

Chincoteague Plan on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District, is seeking public input on a proposal for a Key West Cottages ...

read more →

Dredging Continues at Port Penn

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has just announced the extension of ...

read more →

$9M for Molongle Creek Dredging

More than 21,500 Queensland jobs will be supported by a record $23 billion investment in roads and transport ...

read more →

All Set for Port Penn Dredging

The Augustine Beach Boat Ramp near Port Penn, Delaware, and adjacent intertidal beach located on the south side of ...

read more →

Assawoman Dredging Kicks Off

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation has announced that dredging work on a lagoon adjacent to the Assawoman ...

read more →