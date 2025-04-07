Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Annual dredging underway at Oceanside Harbor

Annual dredging underway at Oceanside Harbor

Dredging
April 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin its annual Oceanside Harbor dredging operation today, with sand pumping/placement set to start around April 15, the City of Oceanside said.

photo courtesy of oceanside.ca.us

The City said that the annual project is done in the spring to help boats continue to safely navigate the waters.

A dredging vessel in the Harbor inlet will pump the sand through a pipe, which will be used to replenish the sand on Oceanside beaches.

During the dredging work, parts of the beach will have heavy equipment, a large pipe, and bulldozers, and will be off limits to the public, the City said.

The dredging work is expected to take around four to six weeks, and will wrap up by Memorial Day weekend.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles