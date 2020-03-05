Boskalis Releases 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has published both its Annual Report 2019, which includes the new corporate business plan 2020-2022, and their Sustainability Report 2019.
The new business plan is also discussed in this online interview with Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis.
The corporate business plan is drawn up with a clear eye on the long-term megatrends that offer both challenges and opportunities for Boskalis.
“These trends that shape the world in which we operate are a growing world population, growth of worldwide trade, the demand for increasingly renewable energy and climate change,” said the company.