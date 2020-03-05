Boskalis Releases 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has published both its Annual Report 2019, which includes the new corporate business plan 2020-2022, and their Sustainability Report 2019.

The new business plan is also discussed in this online interview with Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis.

The corporate business plan is drawn up with a clear eye on the long-term megatrends that offer both challenges and opportunities for Boskalis.

“These trends that shape the world in which we operate are a growing world population, growth of worldwide trade, the demand for increasingly renewable energy and climate change,” said the company.